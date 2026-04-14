Florida triathlon crash: Minnesota athlete paralyzed after car enters race course

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The Brief Eden Prairie native Ashleigh Whitton was seriously injured after being hit by a car during a triathlon on Saturday, April 12, in West Palm Beach, Florida. She remains in the ICU, paralyzed from the neck down, and is in a medically induced coma. The community is raising funds to support her medical care, rehabilitation and family needs.



A 45-year-old Eden Prairie woman was critically hurt Saturday after being hit by a car while she was competing in a triathlon in West Palm Beach, Fla., authorities say.

Ashleigh Whitton critically injured during triathlon crash

What we know:

According to a GoFundMe to raise money for her recovery, Ashleigh Whitton was riding her bike during a triathlon on Sunday, April 12, when a car entered the partially-blocked course and hit her. She was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe states doctors performed emergency surgery to stabilize her spinal cord, describing the injury as among the most severe possible. She is currently paralyzed from the neck down and remains in the ICU on a ventilator. Whitton is also battling brain swelling and bleeding, and has been placed in a medically-induced coma to help her brain and body heal.

Doctors are unsure if she will regain the ability to breathe on her own. There was a small sign of hope when Whitton briefly woke and responded to her husband, Patrick, by blinking on command, showing she could hear and process his voice.

Why you should care:

The GoFundMe describes Whitton as a strong and selfless mother, stepmother and wife. Her daughter Sophia, who attends NYU, has traveled to Florida to be with her, and her husband Patrick remains by her side. The next phase of Ashleigh’s recovery is critical, with doctors needing time to determine the full extent of her injuries and what her future care will require.

Family rallies for support

What's next:

Whitton is expected to remain in the hospital for weeks, followed by extensive rehabilitation and long-term care. The family faces significant medical and living expenses during her recovery. A fundraising effort has been launched to help cover medical and ICU costs, long-term care and rehabilitation, breathing support, family travel and support needs, and other unexpected expenses.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $30,000.