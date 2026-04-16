Tyler Kistner withdraws from 2nd District race due to military deployment

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The Brief GOP candidate Tyler Kistner is withdrawing from the Second Congressional District race due to an upcoming military deployment. The move means Sen. Eric Pratt is the lone remaining Republican in the race. There are three new Democratic nominees for the seat, as Angie Craig is running for U.S. Senate.



Tyler Kistner announced on Wednesday he’s withdrawing his candidacy in the Second Congressional District due to an upcoming military deployment.

Tyler Kistner being deployed to Middle East

What we know:

Kistner, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is a three-time Republican candidate in the Second District. His withdrawal leaves Sen. Eric Pratt as the lone remaining GOP candidate in the district. The Second District will hold its nominating convention on May 2.

"Recently, it’s become clear that my service to this great country is needed more in other areas. My work at the Pentagon has demanded more of my time over the last six months than I initially anticipated. A few weeks ago, I received the honor and privilege of being activated from the Marine Reserves to deploy to the Middle East once again," Kistner said in a statement.

"My priority in life has always been to serve my God, my family, and the people of the United States. It has never been in me to let someone else’s son or daughter take my place when I am fully capable of going myself. This is where I am called to be right now. Perhaps someday I will be called to serve in the halls of Congress, but now is not that time."

Kistner finished second to Democrat Angie Craig in 2022 and 2024. Craig is not running for the seat in 2026, as she's running for the U.S. Senate. She has held the seat since defeating Jason Lewis in 2018. In his withdrawal, Kistner did not say if he was endorsing Pratt for the Republican nomination.

Second District race

Local perspective:

Assuming Pratt gets the GOP nomination, he'll be running opposite a new Democratic nominee. There are currently three candidates running – former Lakeville Mayor Matt Little, State Sen. Matt Klein and state Rep. Kaela Berg.

Minnesota’s Second Congressional District covers much of the south Twin Cities metro, including Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur Counties. It also includes parts of Rice County, and Washington County.