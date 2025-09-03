article

Google rolled out a new feature, Preferred Sources, that allows users to customize the sources that appear in their search results. It's a customized experience, so readers can see more content from the sites they prefer. Follow the steps below to add FOX 9 as one of your preferred sources.



A new feature from Google allows readers to customize which news sources appear in their search results.

The feature is called Preferred Sources. Here’s how it works:

Google ‘preferred sources’

Big picture view:

Google’s Preferred Sources lets readers customize their search experience to see more search results and content from their favorite sources.

For example:

When you select FOX 9 as one of your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more articles from us in your Google’s search results.

How to select Google preferred sources

If you’d like to add FOX 9 to your preferred sources, here are the steps:

Quickly:

Click here to make FOX 9 a preferred source . Check the box and click ‘Take me to Google Search.’

Step one :

Open Google, and search news.

Step two :

Find in the results the ‘Top Stories’ section, where you’ll see a gray square with a star icon. Click the icon.

Step three:

Type in ‘FOX 9’, and check the box.

Step four:

Click ‘reload results’ to save your choice, and you’ll immediately see more articles from in your results.

Even more news:

There’s also a new, dedicated "From Your Sources" section Google is launching that will feature articles and videos from your preferred publications.

You can select as many sources as you like, and sources can include any website, ranging from news to blogs to podcasts.