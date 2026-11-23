article

The Brief Authorities say a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office squad was hit early Monday morning while the deputy was responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 52. At 6 a.m. Nov. 23 in Minneola Township, an Infiniti traveling south on Highway 52 hit a Goodhue County squad vehicle parked in the left lane and then a dump truck, according to the incident report. The driver of the Infiniti, a 69-year-old Eagan woman, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's deputy was not inside the vehicle at the time, and was not injured.



Authorities say a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office squad car was hit early Monday morning while the deputy was responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 52.

How the Highway 52 crash happened

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 6 a.m. Nov. 23 on Highway 52 near milepost 83 in Minneola Township. Authorities say Goodhue County squad vehicle was parked in the left lane for traffic control when an Infiniti hit it, and then hit a Western Star dump truck.

Local perspective:

According to the report, the crash happened in Goodhue County and involved help from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Zumbrota Fire Department. The road was dry at the time.

The report lists three vehicles: an Infiniti, a 2026 Ford Explorer and a 2026 Western Star dump truck. Airbags deployed in the Infiniti and the Ford Explorer, while the dump truck had no airbag deployment.

Eagan woman hospitalized, deputy not injured

What they're saying:

Authorities say the driver who hit the squad car is identified as a 69-year-old Eagan woman. The report says she was wearing a seat belt, alcohol was not suspected and she was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's deputy and the driver of the dump truck were not injured, authorities say.

What we don't know:

What led the Infiniti to hit the parked squad vehicle is under investigation.