Goldendoodle found after going missing in crash on Hwy 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Update (10:51 a.m. Tuesday): Shakopee police say the Goldendoodle was found.
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Goldendoodle that was thrown from a car during a crash Monday on Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota.
According to Shakopee police, the dog was thrown from a car during a crash at Hwy 169 and County Highway 83.
If you see the dog, please call 911 so it can be returned to its owners.