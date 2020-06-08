Goldendoodle found after going missing in crash on Hwy 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota

article

Update (10:51 a.m. Tuesday): Shakopee police say the Goldendoodle was found.

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Goldendoodle that was thrown from a car during a crash Monday on Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

According to Shakopee police, the dog was thrown from a car during a crash at Hwy 169 and County Highway 83.

If you see the dog, please call 911 so it can be returned to its owners.