GM pickup recall: Drivers warned of tailgate issue impacting 820,000 trucks

General Motors is recalling roughly 820,000 pickup trucks across North America because the tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 vehicles that have power unlatching tailgates.

It includes about 570,000 trucks in the U.S. and 250,000 in Canada, making it GM's largest U.S. recall of the year and one of the largest recalls filed in 2024 to date, according to FOX Business .

RELATED: Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee recall: Over 330K SUVs impacted by steering wheel issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted online that water can get into the switches and cause the tailgates to open when in park gear.

The agency said that can result in unsecured cargo falling out of beds, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall notice also advised that owners of covered vehicles should check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving.

FILE - Chevrolet logo is pictured on Oct. 7, 2023, in Smoky Lake, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

GM began investigating the issue in November after it received 136 complaints about tailgates opening in unwanted situations.

Chevrolet and GMC dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies with a new material that's more resistant to water intrusion as a fix.

Although the remedy is currently unavailable, dealers will replace the parts at no cost to the customer once a sufficient amount of parts are available for repairs to begin on affected pickup trucks. Vehicles that are in inventory and owners seeking an interim fix may have the part disabled until the replacement parts are available.

RELATED: Car prices are finally falling: Here's the average price for new, used in US

The automaker is planning to send notification letters to owners of vehicles covered by the recall on March 18.

"The safety and satisfaction of our customers are among the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we're working to quickly remedy this matter," GM told FOX Business in a statement.

FOX Business contributed to this story. It was reported from Cincinnati.