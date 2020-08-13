Expand / Collapse search

Glencoe, McLeod County offering free COVID-19 testing Aug. 20 after spike in cases

Coronavirus
GLENCOE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The city of Glencoe and McLeod County are offering free COVID-19 testing Aug. 20 in response to an increase in cases in the city.

FOX 9 reported Wednesday that a Seneca plant in Glencoe had a significant COVID-19 outbreak related to seasonal workers.

Public health officials in McLeod County hope the testing will offer them insight into the degree of spread in the area.

The testing is available Thursday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Glencoe City Center at 1107 11th St. E.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they are asymptomatic. No insurance or identification is needed.

Residents of McLeod and neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but the county is asking people who live farther away to be tested at their local clinics.

The county encourages people to pre-register for a time slot here. Or call 855-612-0677 to get assistance signing up.

