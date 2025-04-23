13-year-old girl identified as driver killed in Itasca County pursuit crash: BCA
(FOX 9) - The driver of a stolen van killed in a crash during an Itasca County pursuit has been identified as a 13-year-old girl.
Pursuit ends in fatal crash
The backstory:
In a press release on Tuesday, the Minnesota BCA identified a 13-year-old girl from Cass Lake as the driver who died after a pursuit ended in a crash early Sunday. Law enforcement said the van she was driving had been stolen earlier that night from Cohasset.
According to the press release, at around 1:30 a.m., an Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling without headlights on County Road 63. However, the driver failed to pull over and fled from the deputy.
The deputy initiated a pursuit, which reached speeds of more than 90 mph. The Minnesota State Patrol attempted to intercept the vehicle by deploying a stop stick, but it was unsuccessful.
The 13-year-old girl continued driving on Highway 6, eventually leaving the road just east of County Road 11 and crashing into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
To avoid any potential conflict of interest, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has asked the BCA to investigate the incident, which remains ongoing.
The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota BCA press release.