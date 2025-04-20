Girl dies in Itasca County pursuit crash

article

The Brief The Itasca County Sheriff's Office said a girl is dead after crashing a vehicle while fleeing from a deputy. The pursuit began at about 1:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The girl was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol use is not suspected.



A girl is dead after the Itasca County Sheriff's Office said she crashed a vehicle while fleeing police around 1:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Fatal Itasca County pursuit crash

What we know:

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies saw a westbound vehicle on County Road 63 without its headlights on near County Road 271 at about 1:30 a.m.

The deputy then tried to stop the vehicle and pursued it when the driver fled. Authorities say the driver then crashed in the area of Highway 6 and County Road 11.

The girl driving the vehicle was the only one inside and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff's office said she was not wearing a seat belt and no alcohol use is suspected.

The Minnesota BCA is leading the investigation with the help of crash reconstruction from the Minnesota State Patrol.

What we don't know:

The girl's age and name have not yet been released.

Authorities have not shared any details on why she may have fled from the deputy.

What they're saying:

Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this motor vehicle crash that resulted in the loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We ask the public to keep those impacted in their thoughts and to respect the privacy of those involved during this incredibly difficult time."