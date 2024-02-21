Get paid to watch Oscar-nominated films, predict the winners of this year’s awards show

article

A company is offering movie fanatics an opportunity to make some cash while watching some of the best movies of the year.

Test Casinos is looking to pay someone with a love for movies to watch and predict the winners of all the best Oscar-nominated films ahead of the March 10 awards show.

One lucky winner, the company said, will be chosen to receive a price after watching all 10 "Best Picture"- nominated movies and ranking them in various categories.

For the efforts, the lucky predictor who guesses the closest to the actual Oscar results will receive $2,000 in cash, a new 65" 4K TV and a $500 DoorDash gift card.

Here’s how it works.

The movie watcher will watch the entirety of the 10 "Best Picture" films and critique them on these five categories: emotional resonance, entertainment impact, memorability meter, creative quotient and social buzz score.

The 10 movies up for "Best Picture" are "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest."

Each category will be ranked out of 10 and added together to make an overall score out of 50 — from which the "Best Picture" prediction will be made.

Additionally, Test Casinos asks that the movie lover predict the winners of the "Best Director," "Best Actor," "Best Actress," "Best Supporting Actor" and "Best Supporting Actress" awards.

The winner of the competition, according to Test Casinos, will be selected "based on their predictions and ratings of the Oscars nominees."

The company said the odds are based on how many entries they receive — and those competing in the competition must be residents of the U.S. or Canada and be over the age of 18.

Anyone interested in competing for the prize must enter on the Test Casinos website by 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 9, 2024.

"Oppenheimer" received the most Oscar nominations this year with 13, while "Poor Things" came in second place for the most nominations at 11.

The Christopher Nolan-directed "Oppenheimer" has already received praise at the start of the 2024 award season.

The film walked away with five Golden Globe wins for best motion picture drama, best director, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role (Robert Downey Jr.), best performance by a male actor (Cillian Murphy) and best original score.

"Oppenheimer," a three-hour film, follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Murphy), primarily during his time leading the Manhattan Project during World War II , when an atomic bomb was created.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX Business.