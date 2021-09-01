Gazelka done as Senate leader with 2022 governor's race looming; Benson enters race

article

State Sen. Paul Gazelka said Wednesday he's resigning his position as Senate majority leader, a likely precursor to joining the 2022 Minnesota governor's race.

Gazelka's move stole some attention from fellow Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson, who is launching her own campaign for governor at a 10 a.m. event in Blaine.

Already in the GOP primary: former state Sen. Scott Jensen, dermatologist Neil Shah, businessman Mike Marti, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.

Whoever advances will likely face Gov. Tim Walz in the general election. All signs point to Walz running for re-election, though he hasn't made it official yet.

Gazelka's campaign announcement is likely to happen within a few weeks. His decision to step down from his Senate leadership position kickstarts a GOP caucus decision about his replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.