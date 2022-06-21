Gas station that fired manager who sold gas for 69 cents declining GoFundMe money: report

The man who was fired for mistakenly selling gas at 69 cents a gallon in Rancho Cordova said the company is declining thousands of dollars raised to repay for the error.

John Szczecina, the ex-manager who was fired for the gaffe, told KCRA that the GoFundMe was created to repay the station for around $16,000 lost during the mixup that lasted a little under three hours.

The fundraiser, which has since been closed, has raised more than $24,000 so far.

"I’ve just been awestruck, I’m still in shock, you know. It just makes me feel like there’s good in this world and it’s worth fighting for," Szczecina told KCRA.

GoFundMe told KCRA that if the gas station declines the money, the funds will be returned to donors.

While the mix-up cost Szczecina his job, others couldn't help but rejoice and rush to the station before the gas prices went back to normal.

"I was just excited. I couldn’t believe it," said Darryl Surita, a man who bought over 100 gallons. "I posted a video on my Instagram because I felt like, well I have a lot of followers, so I might as well post it and let everybody enjoy it."

California’s gas prices are currently the highest in the U.S., with the average price per gallon at $6.40 on Monday compared to the national average of $4.98.

