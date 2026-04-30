Garbage truck causes 5-vehicle crash in Shakopee, 1 critically hurt

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The Brief The State Patrol says a garbage truck caused a five-vehicle chain reaction crash near Shakopee Wednesday afternoon. A 50-year-old Chaska woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle got pinned under the garbage truck. The garbage truck driver, and three others, suffered non-life threatening injuries.



A 50-year-old Chaska woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a five-vehicle crash caused by a garbage truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Highway 41 crash

What we know:

The State Patrol says it responded just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 41 and Demcon Road in Jackson Township. When authorities arrived, a total of five vehicles were involved in a rear-end style crash.

Authorities say traffic was stopped on southbound Highway 41 near Demcon for railroad crossing arms that were down. A garbage truck rear-ended a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, causing a chain reaction crash before coming to rest in the ditch. The crash caused both directions of Highway 41 to be closed for several hours.

The driver of that vehicle, a 50-year-old Chaska woman, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck, and three other drivers involved in the crash, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

What led up to the crash is under investigation.