Garbage truck causes 5-vehicle crash in Shakopee, 1 critically hurt
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 50-year-old Chaska woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a five-vehicle crash caused by a garbage truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Highway 41 crash
What we know:
The State Patrol says it responded just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 41 and Demcon Road in Jackson Township. When authorities arrived, a total of five vehicles were involved in a rear-end style crash.
Authorities say traffic was stopped on southbound Highway 41 near Demcon for railroad crossing arms that were down. A garbage truck rear-ended a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, causing a chain reaction crash before coming to rest in the ditch. The crash caused both directions of Highway 41 to be closed for several hours.
The driver of that vehicle, a 50-year-old Chaska woman, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the garbage truck, and three other drivers involved in the crash, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
What led up to the crash is under investigation.