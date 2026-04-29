Serious crash closes Highway 41 near Shakopee

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Authorities are on the scene of a serious crash in the south Twin Cities metro near the Renaissance Festival site that has Highway 41 shutdown.

Louisville Township crash

What we know:

Authorities responded at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to what appears to be a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Dem Con Drive in Louisville Township near Shakopee, which is close the back gate to the Renaissance Festival.

Traffic management cameras show multiple law enforcement vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks at the scene. At least one of the vehicles involved appears to be a garbage truck.

Highway 41 is closed in both directions.

What we don't know:

There are no reports on if there are any injuries or fatalities.