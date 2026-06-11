America 250 events in Minnesota: List
(FOX 9) - The United States will be celebrating its 250th birthday on July 4, and Minnesota has plenty of events for America 250.
For a calendar of events, click here.
Edina Fireworks & Concert
- July 4, 8 p.m.
- Rosland Park, Edina
- Free event
Cap off Independence Day with a live performance by the Sousa Memorial Band followed by a grand fireworks display at Rosland Park in Edina.
Rotary Club Classic Car Show
- July 4, 10 a.m.
- City Center Park, Chanhassen
- Free event
This annual showcase brings a stunning lineup of classic vehicles to the City Center West lots — a perfect daytime stop for car enthusiasts and families alike.
Rock and Rockets
- July 4, 5 p.m.
- Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake
- Free event
This free outdoor festival returns to Mystic Lake with live music, local food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show — just bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer evening under the stars.
Water Lantern Festival – St. Paul
- June 13, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Phalen Beach House, St. Paul
Watch the water come alive as hundreds of hand-decorated lanterns drift across Phalen Beach in a stunning display of floating light. The evening includes live music, food vendors, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families, couples, or anyone looking for a little magic on a summer night.
Patriot Picnic
- June 25, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Rehbein Barn, Lino Lakes
- $25 per person, includes meal and entertainment
Head out to Lino Lakes for a laid-back evening of food, yard games, live music, and yes — llamas. This family-friendly gathering at Rehbein Barn is a great way to kick off the week before the Fourth of July with good food and even better company.