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America 250 events in Minnesota: List

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
America 250
Published June 11, 2026 9:20 PM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 9:20 PM CDT
Rotary club aims to bring July 4 fireworks back to St. Paul
Rotary club aims to bring July 4 fireworks back to St. Paul

Rotary club aims to bring July 4 fireworks back to St. Paul

It has been nearly a decade since St. Paul has had a large-scale, free Fourth of July fireworks event. A local rotary club is hoping to change that in 2026, and bring a show to Cathedral Hill. Carolyn Will with the St. Paul Rotary Club joined FOX 9 News at 5 for more.

(FOX 9) - The United States will be celebrating its 250th birthday on July 4, and Minnesota has plenty of events for America 250. 

For a calendar of events, click here. 

Edina Fireworks & Concert

  • July 4, 8 p.m.
  • Rosland Park, Edina
  • Free event

Cap off Independence Day with a live performance by the Sousa Memorial Band followed by a grand fireworks display at Rosland Park in Edina.

Rotary Club Classic Car Show

  • July 4, 10 a.m.
  • City Center Park, Chanhassen
  • Free event

This annual showcase brings a stunning lineup of classic vehicles to the City Center West lots — a perfect daytime stop for car enthusiasts and families alike.

Rock and Rockets

  • July 4, 5 p.m.
  • Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake
  • Free event

This free outdoor festival returns to Mystic Lake with live music, local food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show — just bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer evening under the stars.

Water Lantern Festival – St. Paul

  • June 13, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Phalen Beach House, St. Paul

Watch the water come alive as hundreds of hand-decorated lanterns drift across Phalen Beach in a stunning display of floating light. The evening includes live music, food vendors, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families, couples, or anyone looking for a little magic on a summer night.

Patriot Picnic

  • June 25, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Rehbein Barn, Lino Lakes
  • $25 per person, includes meal and entertainment

Head out to Lino Lakes for a laid-back evening of food, yard games, live music, and yes — llamas. This family-friendly gathering at Rehbein Barn is a great way to kick off the week before the Fourth of July with good food and even better company. 

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