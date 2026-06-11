America 250 events in Minnesota: List

The United States will be celebrating its 250th birthday on July 4, and Minnesota has plenty of events for America 250.

For a calendar of events, click here.

Edina Fireworks & Concert

July 4, 8 p.m.

Rosland Park, Edina

Free event

Cap off Independence Day with a live performance by the Sousa Memorial Band followed by a grand fireworks display at Rosland Park in Edina.

Rotary Club Classic Car Show

July 4, 10 a.m.

City Center Park, Chanhassen

Free event

This annual showcase brings a stunning lineup of classic vehicles to the City Center West lots — a perfect daytime stop for car enthusiasts and families alike.

Rock and Rockets

July 4, 5 p.m.

Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake

Free event

This free outdoor festival returns to Mystic Lake with live music, local food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show — just bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer evening under the stars.

Water Lantern Festival – St. Paul

June 13, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Phalen Beach House, St. Paul

Watch the water come alive as hundreds of hand-decorated lanterns drift across Phalen Beach in a stunning display of floating light. The evening includes live music, food vendors, and activities for all ages, making it a perfect outing for families, couples, or anyone looking for a little magic on a summer night.

Patriot Picnic

June 25, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rehbein Barn, Lino Lakes

$25 per person, includes meal and entertainment

Head out to Lino Lakes for a laid-back evening of food, yard games, live music, and yes — llamas. This family-friendly gathering at Rehbein Barn is a great way to kick off the week before the Fourth of July with good food and even better company.