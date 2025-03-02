Fundraiser for 11-year-old killed in Independence crash raises thousands: How to help

article

The Brief An online fundraiser has raised thousands to help a Maple Plain family after a devastating crash. The entire family of six was hurt in the crash in Independence, Minn. last week, including their 11-year-old daughter who died after the crash. Multiple efforts are underway to help the family.



An online fundraiser for a Maple Plain family after their 11-year-old daughter was killed in a crash in Independence, Minn. last week has raised thousands to support the family.

Fundraiser for Independence crash victim

What we know:

As of Sunday night, the fundraiser has surpassed $58,000 to help the family of 11-year-old Lilyana Loycano.

"Lilyana was a beacon of sunshine who only wanted to help others," the fundraising page reads. "Her smile was infectious and her giving nature and generous spirit was felt by all around her. Lily was the heartbeat of the family. The void left by her tragic passing will never be filled. We find comfort in Lilyana’s legacy living on through organ donations to continue on her giving spirit."

The family's church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wayzata, is also accepting donations for the family.

What's next:

A fundraiser is also set for Tuesday, March 11 at 3 p.m. at Back Channel Brewing in Spring Park. According to the fundraiser, Back Channel will also donate a portion of its proceeds that day to the family.

Deadly Independence crash

The backstory:

Loycano was in an SUV with her family on the way to school last Wednesday when it was struck by a pick-up truck that had failed to stop at a stop sign, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police identified the driver of the pick-up as an 18-year-old St. Paul man.