Friends throw surprise drive-by party for New Prague, Minnesota couple's 50th anniversary

COVID-19 is keeping people apart, but it not keeping them from celebrating the good things in life.

Phil and Karen Kallal, of New Prague, Minnesota, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Tuesday, so their friends and relatives surprised them with a drive-by party parade.

50 cars passed by their house to send them well wishes and congratulations.

The couple didn’t know how they would get to mark the occasion, so their children came up with the idea.