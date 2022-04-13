Fridley felon convicted for selling ‘99% pure meth', illegal firearm possession

A Fridley man has been convicted by a federal jury after a search warrant found him in possession of "99% pure meth" as well as illegal firearms and a stash of cash.

Following a four-day trial, John Edward Juneau, 48, was convicted on April 12 of one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegal possession of firearms as a felon.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on Feb. 1, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights when officers encountered Juneau and two other people inside a detached garage. As a result of the search, officers found three plastic baggies containing, "more than 23 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine." Subsequent testing determined that Juneau’s DNA was present on the baggies.

Then on July 9, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a Coon Rapids residence when officers saw Juneau trying to exit through a basement bedroom window. Juneau dropped a bag outside the window that contained, among other things, "a safe containing $6,000 in cash and numerous empty plastic baggies."

Inside the residence, officers again found quantities of "99% pure methamphetamine."

The police also searched the garage located on the property and found a Ruger, .380 caliber pistol, a Ruger, .22 caliber pistol, two scales, several empty plastic baggies and more than 40 grams of high purity methamphetamine.

Juneau previously had multiple prior felony convictions in Anoka, Sherburne, Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, and was prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.