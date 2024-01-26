Fresh Eye Gallery opens, offers disabled artists showcase in Minneapolis

A south Minneapolis art gallery that showcases the talent of people with disabilities is out with a new exhibit.

It’s called Brushwork, and it features the artwork of six local artists, and one of them is making his first public debut.

Paul Macharia says that he began painting as a child. Today, he’s a full-fledged artist who is among six painters part of an exhibit at Fresh Eye Arts Gallery in south Minneapolis.

"It amazes me… it encourages me a lot," Macharia told FOX 9.

Born in Kenya, at 9 years old Macharia fell from a tree and was paralyzed. He says it’s through painting that he found purpose.

"I just feel relaxed. It relaxes my mind when I do my paintings and I feel so good when the painting is so good. I feel encouraged by myself," said Macharia.

From lions to pandas, his portraits are inspired by the natural world.

"I like painting animals. I also paint other things, but I love wildlife. Maybe a lot of people won’t go to a safari, so I bring the safari to them," said Macharia.

Fresh Eye Arts Supervisor, Analeise Jarvi-Beamer says the gallery is, "really an exciting, artistic community."

Paul Macharia shows FOX 9's Bisi Onile-Ere some of his showcased works at the Fresh Eye Gallery.

Since opening its doors a few years ago, the gallery has featured the work of dozens of talented artists. Most have come through Fresh Eye Arts – a program that supports artists with disabilities.

"I think that for a variety of reasons, people perceive people with disabilities as harder to socially access, but in this space, you can be together. Art is a good entry point into that in getting to know the disabled members of your community," Jarvi-Beamer told FOX 9.

This is Macharia’s first showcase.

"My favorite is the lion, because it’s gazing at me," he says.

Like his artwork, a new landscape is beginning to take shape.

"Oh, I hope to do a solo show. And do more. Whether you are handicapped or you are limited there is something good in you that you can produce," said Macharia.

Fresh Eye Arts is a program offered by a day services provider called MSS.

Brushwork, a showcase of Fresh Eye Painters is on display until Feb. 18.