Ben & Jerry's brings back its 'Free Cone Day' after pandemic hiatus
BURLINGTON, Vt. - Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back its "Free Cone Day" in April after taking a hiatus during the pandemic.
The Vermont-based company announced this week that customers can get in line on April 3 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time at a participating Ben & Jerry’s shop to get a free ice cream cone.
Fans can get in line as many times as they want, and they can also choose any flavor as the free scoop, the company said.
Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s has been an annual tradition since the spring of 1979. That year, the two co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield "surprised themselves, outlasting a long winter in Vermont, with an average temperature below freezing all season," according to a statement.
To celebrate their first year in business and thank the local community, they decided to give out free scoops – and the tradition has continued throughout their years in business.
Ben & Jerry’s, now a subsidiary of Unilever, is located in more than 35 countries in grocery stores, convenience stores, and franchised ice cream shops.
Last month, the ice cream company debuted a new "Churray for Churros" flavor, saying it celebrates the best ingredients that make up a churro with "crunchy buttery texture, cinnamon, and sugar."
Dairy Queen similarly brought back its free cone day last year after a brief COVID-19 hiatus.
This story was reported from Cincinnati.