How you can help Minneapolis-St. Paul rebuild and support social justice initiatives

Community members are pitching in to help the Minneapolis and St. Paul residents impacted by the riots that have erupted after the death of George Floyd.

Several stores were damaged, looted and set on fire--particularly along Lake Street. Now, many neighborhoods are struggling to find groceries and essential supplies. In some areas, volunteers have set up food pantries for those in need. Minneapolis Public Schools are asking donors to redirect their efforts, as they've received an overwhelming response already.

Groups are also working together to help clean up the streets.

“This is Minnesota. This is Minneapolis. This is community," one resident said.

MINNEAPOLIS

The City of Minneapolis compiled a list of how you can donate or receive donations here

We Love Lake Street to help rebuild Lake Street's small businesses and community organizations.

Midtown Global Market Mend to help rebuild the market. All donations will go directly to help repair the damage and to help rebuild small businesses.

Northside Funders, which is trying to raise at least $1 million to rebuild damaged businesses in North Minneapolis. Give at giving.onecause.com/public/02ad473

Van Cleve Park , 901 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis -- Accepting donations from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Center for Changing Lives, 2400 Park Avenue South -- Accepting donations of essentials on Thursday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations will be collected in the LSS parking lot on Portland Avenue and 24th Street. Volunteers are also needed from 9 to 5 p.m. and should wear a mask. To volunteer, please RSVP and contact gail.miller@lssmn.org or jaime.stampley@lssmn.org.

Sanctuary Covenant Church , 710 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis -- Accepting donations from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., particularly baby supplies

Community Emergency Service , 1900 11th Ave S (9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2) -- accepting rice, beans, baby items, apples, oranges, boxed milk, water. The food shelf is asking for volunteers and donations from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Calvary Lutheran Church Food Shelf , 3901 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis: Call the Food Shelf at 612-827-2504, ext. 205.

Golden Rule, 350 Water Street in Excelsior: Mornings, June 1-5 at their back door -- Accepting toilet paper, diapers, diaper wipes, feminine hygiene products, cleaning products, formula, and non-perishables.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen , 2524 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis -- Accepting donations until 7:30 including boxes, packing tape, paper bags, black markers, food, diapers and cleaning supplies.

Pop-up food pantry, Emerson and Broadway, North Minneapolis (US Bank parking lot) -- Accepting daily donations including diapers and pull-ups (all sizes), deodorant, body soap, baby formula, toiletries, food (including perishables, no pork), medical supplies

South Minneapolis Food Drive , the Ivy Building, 2637 27th Ave S -- Accepting donations from noon to 3 p.m. Socially distant. Items in need for each food kit include but aren’t limited to: 1 loaf of bread, 1 package of tortillas, 1 bag of rice or pasta, 2 cans of beans, 2 cans of soup, 1 small bag of apples, 1 bag of baby carrots, 1 box of cereal; Diapers in all sizes, Baby wipes, Menstrual pads/Tampons, Hand soap, Toilet Paper, Laundry detergent, Paper grocery bags

People & Pets Together, 3745 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis -- Accepting donations to help families in south Minneapolis feed and care for their pets. People looking to donate pet food or cat litter can use the drop-box in the parking lot behind the pet food shelf.

Oasis of Love Crisis Intervention, 1922 25th Ave N, Minneapolis -- Available for drop-offs and pickups: Thursday-Sunday, 9am-3pm DONATE: food, diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, masks, protective gear, toys & art supplies for children.

ST. PAUL

Neighbors United Funding Collaborative, which is raising money to help businesses in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood rebuilt.

Midway United, the fundraising effort of the Neighbors United Funding Collaborative, is trying to raise at least $500,000 for impacted businesses. Donate at midwayunited.org

Pop-up food pantry, Lexington and Central, St. Paul -- Accepting daily donations including diapers and pull-ups (all sizes), deodorant, body soap, baby formula, toiletries, food (including perishables, no pork), medical supplies

Indigenous Roots, 788 E 7th Street -- Volunteers at 1 p.m. or donations from 2-5 p.m. of essential items such as shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper and more

GoFundMe Pages: Community members have set up fundraising pages for several businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul

For a map of places to donate, click here.

If you need help:

With the loss of grocery stores and other damage affecting people’s access to food, clothing, financial assistance, groceries, medical care and equipment, and medication, the City of Minneapolis has put together a list of resources to help residents. That list can be found here.

GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL FUND

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd. George's brother created the fund to cover funeral expenses and travel expenses for his family. A portion of the money raised will also go to the Estate of George Floyd, which benefits his children and their future education fund.

SUPPORT SOCIAL JUSTICE AND ADVANCEMENT

Black Lives Matter, whose mission is to “eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Communities United Against Police Brutality - Twin Cities-based organization created to deal with police brutality on an ongoing basis.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund - Donations to the fund go toward helping "win landmark legal battles, protect voters across the nation, and advance the cause of racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society."

Black Visions Collective - A Minnesota-based, black-led, queer and trans centering organization whose mission is to organize powerful, connected Black communities and dismantle systems of violence. We do this through building strategic campaigns, investing in Black leadership, and engaging in cultural and narrative organizing.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund - Pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to “as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing.”

Reclaim the Block - A community coalition representing activists, organizers, faith and community leaders united by the demand that Minneapolis divest from policing and invest in long-term alternatives that would decrease the scope of MPD and promote healthier, safer, more diverse communities.

The Minnesota Healing Justice Network - Provides a "supportive professional community and mutual aid network for wellness and healing justice practitioners who also identify as indigenous, black or people of color.”

Northstar Health Collective - Works “in alliance with mainstream and anti-authoritarian organizations to create safe and healthy events.”

Black Table Arts - Helps "black communities through the arts, towards better black futures.” In addition to donations, they also have merchandise for sale.

Black Girls Code - Provides young and pre-teen girls of color opportunities to learn in-demand skills in technology and computer programming at a time when they are naturally thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

Isuroon - Works to "promote the well-being and empowerment of Somali women in Minnesota and beyond.”

ADDITIONAL RESCOURCES

Tolerance - https://www.tolerance.org

The Knotted Line: https://scalar.usc.edu/anvc/the-knotted-line/index

Teaching for Change: https://www.teachingforchange.org/ (younger)

Honor Society - https://www.honorsociety.org/articles/social-injustice-discrimination

American Civil Liberties Union - https://www.aclu.org/issues/racial-justice

National Association of Social Workers: https://www.socialworkers.org/Practice/Ethnicity-Race

TED Talks: https://www.ted.com/playlists/445/talks_to_help_you_understand_s

Anit-Defamation League - https://www.adl.org/

Dialogues on Diversity - https://www.dialoguesondiversity.com/social-justice-resources

Showing up for Racial Justice: https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/