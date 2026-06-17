FOX 9 Town Ball Tour reschedules Loretto stop out of caution for incoming storms

The Brief The second date on FOX 9's 2026 Town Ball Tour has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution due to incoming weather. The game has since been officially rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, still against the Howard Lake Orphans. The 2026 Town Ball Tour features six stops running from June 10 through July 15, with games held primarily on Wednesday evenings.



Out of an abundance of caution due to incoming weather, FOX 9 has decided to cancel tonight's Town Ball Tour stop on June 17.

Town Ball Tour Loretto stop canceled

What we know:

Originally scheduled in Loretto, with the Larks hosting the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m., FOX 9 meteorologists are instead asking Minnesotans to stay sky aware throughout the evening.

The game has since been officially rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, again against the Howard Lake Orphans.

Rainy conditions and the potential for more storms in the evening forced FOX 9 to reschedule its Loretto stop on the 2026 Town Ball Tour.

Minnesota weather Wednesday

Dig deeper:

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across Minnesota on Wednesday.

The primary threat is quarter-size hail, though locally heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and wind gusts over 60 mph are also possible.

The Twin Cities metro remains under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while far southeastern Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk. The greatest severe weather threat is expected to remain south of Minnesota across Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

You can find a more detailed forecast here.

Town Ball Tour returns

The backstory:

Last Wednesday marked the return of the Town Ball Tour for 2026, as FOX 9 crews headed to Farming, Minnesota, for a matchup between the Farming Flames and the Coldspring Rockies.

The game also faced inclement weather earlier in the day, but fortunately cleared up enough in time for first pitch.

Town Ball Tour schedule

Big picture view:

Here's a look at the remaining Town Ball Tour lineup this summer:

June 24: Sleepy Eye Indians host the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m.

July 1: Hinckley Knights host the Quamba Cubs at 7:30 p.m.

July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

The latest news and updates on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.