Minnesota weather: Patchy sun as shower and storm chances linger Wednesday

The Brief Scattered showers and isolated storms remain possible through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are cooler in the 60s and 70s across Minnesota. Thursday is dry and sunny with highs in the 70s.



Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across Minnesota on Wednesday, though the most active weather is expected to remain south of the state.

Wednesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Scattered showers linger through the morning, with plenty of dry periods expected during the day.

Patchy sunshine is possible at times, helping temperatures climb into the 60s across northern and central Minnesota and the low 70s in the Twin Cities metro and points southward.

By sunset, showers and storms quickly fade, with skies gradually clearing overnight. Temperatures fall into the low to mid-50s.

(FOX 9)

Shower and storm chances on Wednesday

What to expect:

A few isolated thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon. The primary threat is quarter-size hail, though locally heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and wind gusts over 60 mph are also possible.

The Twin Cities metro remains under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while far southeastern Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk. The greatest severe weather threat is expected to remain south of Minnesota across Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

Storms are most likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Twin Cities metro and noon to 6 p.m. across southern Minnesota.

Severe storm risk for June 17, 2026.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday looks dry and comfortable, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining slightly below average in the 70s.

Another system arrives Friday, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, though not everyone will get wet.

The weekend looks pleasant overall, with highs holding in the 70s on Saturday. A few showers and storms are possible during the first half of Sunday before conditions improve later in the day.

Temperatures remain comfortable into early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)