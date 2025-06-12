Expand / Collapse search

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Photos from Shakopee vs. St. Patrick

Published  June 12, 2025 12:51pm CDT
Town Ball Tour
Shakopee vs. St. Patrick Town Ball Tour game

The Shakopee Indians hosted the St. Patrick Irish at Joe Schleper Stadium.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Shakopee Indians took on the St. Patrick Irish during FOX 9's second Town Ball Tour stop on Wednesday. 

Shakopee beat St. Patrick at Joe Schleper Stadium with a final score of 12-2. The game was livestreamed on FOX 9’s YouTube channel

Here are photos from game night. 

FOX 9 live at Joe Schleper Stadium

FOX 9 was live from Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee with multiple interviews, despite the rain. 

Image 1 of 7

Tom Butler and Symone Woolridge sit with Steve O'Neill. (FOX 9 Staff)

Ice cream from Minesota Nice Cream 

During Town Ball in Shakopee, fans enjoyed free ice cream from Minneosta Nice Cream. 

Image 1 of 6

Fans wait in line for ice cream. (FOX 9 Staff)

Let's play ball! 

Fans gathered at Joe Schleper Stadium for a fun night of baseball on FOX 9's second stop of the Town Ball Tour. 

Image 1 of 7

Ian Leonard with a Shakopee baseball team. (FOX 9 Staff)

Shakopee vs. St. Patrick

The Shakopee Indians faced off against the St. Patrick Irish and won 12-2. 

Image 1 of 4

Photo by Madison Hunter. 

