FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Photos from Shakopee vs. St. Patrick
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Shakopee Indians took on the St. Patrick Irish during FOX 9's second Town Ball Tour stop on Wednesday.
Shakopee beat St. Patrick at Joe Schleper Stadium with a final score of 12-2. The game was livestreamed on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.
Here are photos from game night.
FOX 9 live at Joe Schleper Stadium
FOX 9 was live from Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee with multiple interviews, despite the rain.
Tom Butler and Symone Woolridge sit with Steve O'Neill. (FOX 9 Staff)
Ice cream from Minesota Nice Cream
During Town Ball in Shakopee, fans enjoyed free ice cream from Minneosta Nice Cream.
Fans wait in line for ice cream. (FOX 9 Staff)
Let's play ball!
Fans gathered at Joe Schleper Stadium for a fun night of baseball on FOX 9's second stop of the Town Ball Tour.
Ian Leonard with a Shakopee baseball team. (FOX 9 Staff)
Shakopee vs. St. Patrick
The Shakopee Indians faced off against the St. Patrick Irish and won 12-2.
Photo by Madison Hunter.