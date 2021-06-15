FOX 9 Town Ball Tour hits Delano, home to one of oldest ballparks in Minnesota

article

The next stop on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Delano, Minnesota, which boasts one of the oldest and most beautiful town ball stadiums in the state.

Delano Municipal Ballpark was built in 1896. While some stadiums don’t have lights, Delano’s ballpark had them installed all the way back in 1948. More improvements have been made to the stadium over the years. In the 1980s, the iconic ivy was planted on the outfield fence and in 1995 a new grandstand was built that can seat 750 people.

Delano has hosted three Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournaments in 1975, 1984 and 1997.

Delano Municipal Ballpark is home to the Athletics, a storied team in Minnesota town ball lore. The Athletics are taking on the Loretto Larks on Wednesday night. The game will be streamed live on the FOX 9 YouTube page starting at 7 p.m.

Delano Athletics vs. Loretto Larks

7 p.m.

Delano Municipal Ballpark

559 N. River St.

Delano, Minnesota

