FOX 9 Top Teacher: Jennifer Swartout of Faithful Shepherd Catholic School

It's the time of year when FOX 9 honors nine outstanding teachers for the FOX 9 Top Teacher Award. This year, our station is recognizing the teachers virtually.

Jennifer Swartout, a fifth grade teacher at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan, is the most recent teacher to be recognized for her work.

Nominated by a parent, Mrs. Swartout is known for setting clear expectations while inspiring students to unlock their passion. In addition to mentoring incoming teachers, Mrs. Swartout volunteers for nearly every school event.

“I think that education is so important for kids because we’re giving them the base for their life,” said Swartout. “We’re allowing them to dabble in so many different opportunities to make their careers eventually, so I think that I might be the person to get them excited about STEM or get them excited about becoming a doctor or a teacher or a lawyer and I kind of give them that foundation and that base.”

Mrs. Swartout will receive a Top Teacher trophy from FOX 9 and her school will get a $1,000 check from Royal Credit Union to spend on supplies for her classroom.

