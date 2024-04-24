FOX 9 names its first Top Teacher 2024 recipient

FOX 9’s first Top Teacher 2024 recipient was honored Wednesday in a surprise ceremony.

Megan Gornick from North Hudson Elementary School in Wisconsin was nominated by a parent and received the honor during a special assembly on Wednesday.

Melissa Givens nominated Gornick and described her as caring, motivating and genuine.

"She truly has her classroom set up to meet the needs of all students and is willing to try anything to make them all feel successful," said Givens. "[my son] has been able to be successful academically and socially this year because she offers flexible seating, positive reinforcement, structure and genuinely cares about him."

Gornick was applauded for the fun things she does in her classroom to build teamwork and keep positive attitudes, including hosting a classroom talent show titled "Gornick Idol."

"I’ve been doing this for so long and I just love what I do," said Gornick. "These kids remind me why I’m here."

As part of the Top Teacher award, North Hudson Elementary School received a $1,000 check from Royal Credit Union and a classroom pizza party from Papa Murphys.