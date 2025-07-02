Former MN wrestler dies in overseas accident

The Brief Brad Tupa won a state championship for Faribault High School in 2000, then a national championship with Augsburg College in 2005. The native of Dundas, Minnesota, died after an accidental drowning in Indonesia on June 25, where he was a sales director for a resort development. His family is navigating the complexities of returning his remains to Minnesota, but is heartened by condolences pouring in from around the world.



Brad Tupa’s family are one week into mourning his loss, but still have no idea when they’ll get to hold his funeral.

"It’s still real difficult, because it is such a slow process," said his mother, Cheryl Tupa. "You just have more days to think and mourn, and it just doesn’t end."

Such are the complexities of returning his remains from Indonesia, where Brad had been working.

"Yes, get him home," said David Tupa, Brad’s father. "I want to properly say goodbye and move on."

A sudden tragedy

What we know:

Brad Tupa died on June 25 in a pool in Indonesia, where he’d been working as sales director for a resort development.

It was ruled an accidental drowning.

Tupa worked overseas for a number of years, beginning by teaching English in China.

He later settled in Hong Kong with his wife, Kate, who he met in college in Minnesota.

Over the last few years, he also lived part-time in Indonesia for his job.

A standout Minnesota wrestler

The backstory:

Tupa took to wrestling at a very young age. His mother says coaches recognized he had a gift.

"He’s going to be an outstanding wrestler some day," Cheryl Tupa, Brad’s mother, recalls being told. "And they were very right."

Brad Tupa won a state championship in 2000 as a senior at Faribault High School. He was then twice named an All-American while wrestling at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.

His 2005 championship team was even invited to the Oval Office to meet then-President Bush.

His many connections in both the wrestling community and the business community have now led to condolences pouring in from across the world.

"It just has been amazing," said Amy Girard, Brad’s sister.

"It’s been comforting to see the pictures and hear the stories and know that he was so loved and had a profound impact on everyone."

Getting him home

What's next:

The family now navigates all the paperwork involved in transporting his remains from Indonesia back to Minnesota.

It’s a tedious process, which only compounds the grief.

"We’re already a week in, and I feel like we’re running out of time," said Amy. "And I just want to get him home."

It’s also a very expensive process, and for that the family has begun a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs.

Funeral services are still pending because it is unknown how long all this will take.

But in the meantime, they take comfort in all the messages they’re receiving.

"I think it’s incredible," reflected Brad’s father. "The amount of people and the countries that people are in that knew him. I just can’t fathom all the people he knows!"