Ford recalls 109K Lincoln Aviators due to rearview camera glitch

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 109,000 Lincoln Aviators because cellphone usage while the vehicle is in reverse causes the rearview camera to flicker and become distorted.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a safety recall report saying 109,283 2020-24 Lincoln Aviators are affected by the recall.

Ford’s Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) opened an investigation on Feb. 6, 2024, after drivers reported intermittent flickering and poor quality of the rearview video display in Aviators.

Tests revealed that electromagnetic interference from cell phones in use and placed in the console area while the vehicle was in reverse could result in the rearview camera image flickering, jumping, shaking or scrolling.

While this may seem more like an annoyance to some, the NHTSA said the flickering rearview image, while a vehicle is in reverse, can reduce visibility behind the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

From Aug. 27, 2019 to May 4, 2024, Ford received 478 reports of rearview video "flicker" or distortion in North America, which the company said could be connected to the issue.

Ford also said it was unaware of reports of injuries or fires attributed to the issue, though there was at least one report of minor property damage.

Ford suggested owners of 2020-24 Lincoln Aviators not use their cellphones while driving in reverse, to prevent the screen from flickering or becoming distorted.

FILE-Ford is recalling roughly 100,000 Lincoln Aviators due to an issue with the rearview mirror. (Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Dealers will begin receiving notifications about the recall on July 2 and owner notification letters will begin going out on July 8.

Ford said it expects all notifications to be sent by July 12.