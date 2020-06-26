Florida suspending any alcohol consumption at bars statewide due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Effective immediately, Florida's governor is suspending consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.

Halsey Beshears, secretery of the state's Department of Business & Professional Regulation, made the surprise announcement on Twitter this morning with a mere 19-word tweet.

The news came minutes after Florida reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases, a new record for daily increases. Officials have said the number of cases is surging among young adults, which could endanger those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“We’re seeing really, really big positive test results from our younger, less risky demographic in terms of the effects of this, but a lot of asymptomatic carriers and asymptomatic transmitters, and I think that’s what the concern is, for our vulnerable population, that it seeps into some of those folks who are more vulnerable to the virus,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

This week, emergency room doctors and hospital executives said they have enough hospital beds for the moment, but they expressed concern that a large increase in new patients appears to be beginning.

In commission meetings across Florida, local leaders have said that while most businesses are following the capacity guidelines set by Governor DeSantis, some haven't.

Earlier this week, he warned bars they would lose their liquor license if they didn't maintain 50% capacity. In Orlando, Knight's Pub had their license suspended after 13 employees and 28 customers tested positive for COVID-19. The bar is located near the University of Central Florida.

On Thursday, DeSantis said the state would not "roll back" amid the uptick in cases and he declined to endorce a statewide mask-wearing mandate. "We are where we are," he told FOX 13's Evan Axelbank.

The governor did not immediately address the alcohol order at his afternoon press conference.

The executive order reads, in part: "All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises who derive more than 50% of gross revenue from such sales ... shall suspend such sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises."

However, those businesses can sell alcohol in "sealed containers" for customers to consume off-site. Businesses licensed as a "public food service establishments" or "restaurants" in Florida can allow on-site consumption of alcohol.

PDF: The full order can be viewed here:

In Texas, the governor ordered all bars to close as the state also faces a rise in coronavirus cases.

