Flock of 600,000 ducks appears on National Weather Service radar near Duluth

A flock of 600,000 ducks appeared on National Weather Service radar near McGregor, Minn. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service’s Duluth, Minn. office, meteorologists thought they saw a plume of smoke from a fire on their radar.

The scientists determined the plume was over the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge in McGregor, which was conducting a waterfowl survey at the time.

You can see the blue and green flock form on the map near "Kimberly," which is the Kimberley State Wildlife Management Area next to the Wildlife Refuge.