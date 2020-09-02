Fleeing suspect crashes stolen car into New Hope home, injuring homeowner

A suspect fleeing police in a stolen car crashed into a house in New Hope, Minnesota Tuesday night, injuring the homeowner.

According to the Crystal Police, they were pursuing the suspect in a stolen vehicle when the suspect fled at a high speeds on 32nd Avenue. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into the home on the 3200 block of Independence Avenue North in neighboring New Hope.

The homeowner, who was sitting in his living room at the time of the crash, was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say the suspect, wanted on several felony warrants, is currently in custody.