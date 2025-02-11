First Avenue workers ratify first union contract

After moving in 2023 to form a union, workers at First Avenue and its network of clubs have approved their union contract.

First Avenue union

What we know:

The three-year contract with UNITE HERE Local 17 covers 230 workers at First Avenue and its network of venues including 7th St. Entry, the Turf Club, Fine Line, the Palace Theatre, the Fitzgerald Theater, and the Depot Tavern.

A union news release says the vote to approve the contract was unanimous and brings "big raises, longevity pay that respects their years of hard work; improved scheduling, training and safety policies; protections for LGBT+ workers; and more."

The backstory:

Workers delivered their petition for the club to recognize the union back in 2023.

Among the complaints from workers were pay, unpredictable scheduling, and random assignments.

Reaction to the contract vote

What they're saying:

A news release from the union included two provided statements from First Avenue workers.

Heidi Thompson, who's worked with the club for 25 years, wrote: "I’m overwhelmed and very grateful we have our contract. The changes to scheduling - having it come out more than a few days in advance - mean I’ll have an easier time making plans with my family and friends. This will make such a difference for me and all the staff that come after."

Event staff member Kyle Tappe, who's worked with the club for the past three years, said: "I’ve watched a lot of my best friends leave the club because the job wasn’t sustainable, or they didn’t feel respected, but this contract makes a lot of steps to change that. I’ve been pinching money at the end of the month for as long as I can remember, and the raises will make things significantly easier for me. I am thankful that First Avenue was willing to work with us to make the clubs better, and I’m hopeful that our efforts here can continue to spread outwards. I’m so proud of the incredibly tough and powerful organizing my coworkers and I have all done together."

The other side:

After the unionization announcement, First Avenue said it would recognize the union. In a statement on Tuesday, a club spokesperson wrote:

"This agreement reflects the commitment we made to these employees when we voluntarily recognized the union – ensuring we continue to be a rewarding and fun place to work, while providing the best entertainment and live music to fans."