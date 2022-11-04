Motorist saved from fiery crash in Chisago County

article

Firefighters in Wyoming saved a person trapped in a vehicle that caught fire after a crash Friday morning.

The Wyoming Fire Department said crews were called to a car crash and fire around 6 a.m. on Friday and received a second notice there was someone stuck inside the burning vehicle.

Thankfully, Deputy Chief Nate Ennis had a take-home vehicle from the department and was able to respond to the scene straight from his home, the department said in a Facebook post.

When Ennis arrived on the scene, he used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle, which helped slow down the blaze, and he was able to get the person out of the burning car. A fellow firefighter helped move the person away from the burning car to prevent further injury.

Engines arrived at the scene and were able to fully extinguish the vehicle.

The fire department did not say whether the individual was injured from the incident or how the crash occurred.