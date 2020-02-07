Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in ceiling of Plymouth, Minnesota home

article

Firefighters in Plymouth, Minnesota used a thermal imaging camera Wednesday night to find a small puppy trapped in the ceiling of a home.

The puppy had found a small access area and decided to start exploring, according to the Plymouth Fire Department. The homeowners called 911 after hearing him in the ceiling between the first and second floors.

Firefighters responded, but they found it difficult to pinpoint the dog’s location, so one firefighter suggested using a thermal imaging camera to locate him.

A tiny puppy was exploring his house Wednesday night when he became trapped in the ceiling. (City of Plymouth / FOX 9)

The puppy put out enough heat to been seen on the camera, so firefighters were able to create an opening in the ceiling and rescue him. The puppy was not hurt.