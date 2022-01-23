Firefighters extinguish flames at UPS warehouse in Rochester, Minn.

article

A UPS warehouse in Rochester, Minnesota caught fire Saturday night after several vehicles were burning nearby, the city's fire department says.

The Rochester Fire Department says crews were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading damage into the UPS Customer Center is located at 1313 Opportunity Road Northwest. However, the fire did severely damage an exterior loading dock, several vehicles and contents.

The fire department did not say if there were any people inside, if there were any injuries, or the cause of the fire.

