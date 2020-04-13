Expand / Collapse search

Fire burning in downtown Grand Marais, Minnesota

A fire burned through several businesses, including the Crooked Spoon Cafe in Grand Marais, Minnesota Monday afternoon. Video credit: WTIP North Shore Community Radio

Grand Marais, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular eatery in Grand Marais, Minnesota on the North Shore caught fire Monday afternoon. 

The fire started around 1 p.m. at the Crooked Spoon Café on Wisconsin Street, WTIP North Shore Community Radio reported. Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the building. 

Authorities asked residents to avoid using water until the fire was under control because the fire department needed maximum water pressure. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 