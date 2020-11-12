Fire breaks out at historic Archer House in Northfield, Minn.

article

Firefighters are battling a fire Thursday night at the historic Archer House River Inn in Northfield, Minnesota, according to Northfield police.

Police say the fire started in an attached restaurant and crews are still working to slow the fire. He said the fight has been ongoing for several hours.

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Archer House River Inn in Northfield, Minnesota on Nov. 12, 2020. (Amanda Larsen)

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Archer House is a city landmark and first opened in 1877 and was renovated in 2012.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.