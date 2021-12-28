Fire at Lake Minnetonka mansion investigated as criminal

Authorities are investigating a fire at a mansion on Lake Minnetonka overnight as criminal.

At 11:40 p.m. Monday, the Orono Police Department received a report of a mental health issue at 2900 Westwood Road in the City of the Village of Minnetonka Beach, according to a news release.

The caller reported one person had gas and candles and that fire alarms were going off and the house was on fire.

When officers arrived, they found the second story of the house was engulfed in fire and two people were outside in the driveway. Officers did not find anyone else inside the home.

One of the residents reported a dog was still inside the home, but officers did not locate it.

The two people were seen by paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries from fire and smoke.

The Orono Police Department said they are treating the incident as criminal and it is under investigation.