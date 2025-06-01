Brawl breaks out during St. Cloud Tech High School graduation

The Brief A fight broke out during the St. Cloud Tech High School graduation. Police say several people involved in the flight have been identified from a social media video of the fight. There are no reported injuries from the fight.



Police are looking for more information after a fight broke out at the St. Cloud Tech High School graduation on Saturday afternoon.

Brawl during St. Cloud Tech High School graduation

What we know:

Just after 12:30 p.m., a group of people at the graduation were near the exit of the River's Edge Convention Center when a fight broke out, St. Cloud police said.

Police say that social media video captured the brawl, and authorities were able to identify several people involved.

No injuries were reported in the fight, and police say no weapons were used in the fight.

Dig deeper:

The video, posted to TikTok, shows multiple people fighting reach other during the graduation as staff and others try to break them up.

Police charges are expected to be forwarded to prosecutors as a result of their investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who exactly was involved in the fight. It is also unknown what started the brawl.

While the police mentioned forwarding charges, they have not announced any arrests in relation to the fight.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with more information about the fight to call them at 320-251-1200.