Man who bribed Feeding Our Future juror has been sentenced

The Brief Abdulkarim Shafii Farah has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his role in bribing a Feeding Our Future juror during the trial. Abdulkarim Farah is one of five who were indicted for bribing the juror, but was not a defendant in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Abdulkarim Farah pleaded guilty to his role back in April 2025.



A man has been sentenced Wednesday for his role in providing a cash bribe to a Feeding Our Future juror.

Man sentenced for bribing juror

What we know:

Adulkarim Shafii Farah, 25, has been sentenced to 57 months, or nearly five years in prison for bribing a juror in the Feeding our Future fraud scheme trial.

Adulkarim Farah has been remanded to the U.S. Marshal.

Feeding Our Future juror bribe

The backstory:

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah of Savage, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur of Shakopee, Said Shafii Farah of Minneapolis, Abdulkarim Farah, and Ladan Mohamed Ali of Seattle, Washington were accused of conspiring to bribe one of the jurors to return a not guilty verdict in the trial.

Said Farah, Abdiaziz Farah, and Abimajid Nur were all defendants in the Feeding Our Future trial. Abdiaziz Farah was convicted on 23 counts in the trial. Nur was convicted on ten separate counts. However, Said Farah was acquitted by the jury on all nine counts he faced.

In early June 2024, a Feeding Our Future trial juror reported that a person had come to her home and left a bag of cash totaling $120,000 that was meant in exchange for the juror to vote to acquit. That juror called the police to report the bribe and was later dismissed from the jury while the rest of the jury was sequestered.

Abdulkarim Farah is the brother of Abdiaziz Farah and Said Farah. He surveilled the juror, learned more about her, and assisted Ladan Ali the night when she delivered the bribe funds to the juror's home.