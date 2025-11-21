Feeding Our Future: 77th person charged in massive $250M fraud scheme

The Brief A 77th person has been indicted in the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case in Minnesota. Ousman Camara is facing a nine-count indictment, and is accused of claiming over $1 million in pandemic relief funds meant to feed hungry children. Prosecutors claim he instead used the money to pay for his lifestyle, bought a building in north Minneapolis, and sent money overseas.



Federal prosecutors have charged a 77th person in connection with the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case in Minnesota.

Feeding Our Future charges

Local perspective:

Ousman Camara, 45, is facing a nine-count indictment for wire fraud, bribery, and money laundering. Authorities say he owned a small grocery store in Minneapolis and falsely stated he served meals to 1,000 children daily during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming more than $1 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program reimbursement funds.

Federal prosecutors claim Camara used the money to fund his lifestyle, pay his credit card bills, and buy a building in north Minneapolis. He also reportedly sent over $100,000 overseas, and paid an estimated $87,000 in kickbacks.

Big picture view:

Of the 77 people that have been charged in connection with Feeding Our Future, 56 people have pleaded guilty to their role in the scheme, and seven others have been convicted in two separate trials.

Earlier this year, Aimee Bock, the executive director and founder of Feeding Our Future, was convicted of orchestrating the $250 million fraud scheme. Jurors found her and co-defendant Salim Said guilty on all counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery.

Said was among several meal site operators who falsely claimed to serve meals to as many as 60,000 kids each day, collecting millions in federal assistance.

According to court records, Camara made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday and entered a not guilty plea.