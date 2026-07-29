Brentwood Apartments Minneapolis: No hot water, feces in halls — tenants speak out

The Brief Tenants at The Brentwood Apartments in Minneapolis said they went days without gas and still have no hot water. Residents report finding human feces in the halls and said homeless people are sleeping in the basement. Management has not responded to a request for comment.



Tenants at a Minneapolis apartment complex are speaking out about ongoing problems, from no hot water to unsanitary conditions in their building.

Tenants describe days without basic services at Loring Park complex

What we know:

Residents at The Brentwood Apartments Loring Park said they spent four days without stoves or laundry services due to a gas leak, and even after service was restored, they still do not have hot water.

What they're saying:

"Residents of that building were without stoves for four days, and same with basic laundry services as well," said Emery Brush, chair of the Brentwood Tenants Union.

Brush said people with disabilities have been especially affected by the lack of hot water.

"We have folks with disabilities who haven’t been able to take hot showers who need them," he said.

Tenants said they keep getting different answers from management and have not been able to get help because there is no onsite staff.

The backstory:

In January 2025, tenants went without heat, prompting them to form their own tenants union. Chicago-based Quadrel Realty Group, which manages the property, was fined nearly $50,000 earlier this year for failing to improve housing conditions.

Ongoing safety and cleanliness concerns reported by tenants

In addition to the lack of hot water, tenants said they routinely find human feces in the hallways and believe it comes from homeless people who sleep in small closets in the basement.

Brush said the problem has been reported to the property manager multiple times, but nothing has changed.

"This has been here for months, and I’ve emailed the property manager photos of this myself," he noted, referencing what appeared to be makeshift sleeping quarters.

The other side:

Quadrel Realty Group has not responded to a request for comment.