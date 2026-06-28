Feeding our Future fraud: Burnsville man arrested in Somalia

The Brief Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42 of Burnsville, was arrested June 25 in Somalia in connection with the Feeding our Future fraud scheme. Eidleh was one of four dozen suspects indicted in 2022, and was considered one of the leaders alongside Aimee Bock. There have been 79 total suspects charged, and 65 including Bock have been convicted.



One of the alleged leaders of the Feeding Our Future fraud was arrested in Somalia after being on the run for years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday afternoon.

Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh arrested

What we know:

According to the DOJ, Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42 of Burnsville, was arrested on Thursday in Mogadishu, Somalia. He was initially indicted in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in September 2022, along with fellow ringleader Aimee Bock.

Eidleh was an employee of Feeding Our Future, and was responsible for recruiting and supporting the Federal Child Nutrition Program sites under the group's sponsorship.

He allegedly received kickbacks and bribes from people and companies looking for approval to operate fraudulent child nutrition sites, the DOJ said. Many of these kickbacks and bribes were disguised as "consulting fees".

The indictment alleges that Eidleh had created his own Federal Child Nutrition Program sites and claimed that they were serving thousands of meals to children per day. He also created shell companies that pretended to be meal vendors for said sites, and submitted fraudulent invoices to gain federal nutrition program funds.

Eidleh reportedly deposited more than $5 million in bribes and other fraud proceeds into accounts associated with his shell companies.

Feeding our Future convictions

By the numbers:

Eidleh was among the four dozen suspects accused in the initial round of indictments. That number has grown to a total of 79 people charged. Most of them have since pleaded guilty, while some cases are playing out in court.

The DOJ says a total of 65 defendants have been convicted, including founder Aimee Bock. She was sentenced last month to more than 41 years in prison.

What's next:

Bock has filed a notice to appeal her conviction and sentence.