FBI, BIA raid Red Lake Nation's child welfare facility, investigation ongoing

The Brief Federal agents raided a child welfare facility on the Red Lake reservation in northern Minnesota on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs executed a search warrant at Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, formerly known as Red lake Family & Children Services. No details on the reason for the search warrant were shared, and no arrests were made.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed its agents, along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, served a search warrant at a child welfare facility on the Red Lake reservation in northern Minnesota.

Red Lake Nation child welfare facility raided by FBI

What we know:

An FBI spokesperson said the search warrant was executed at Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, formerly known as Red Lake Family and Children Services, on Thursday.

No arrests were made, the spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

The reason for the search warrant was not shared by authorities.

Authorities cited the ongoing investigation as the reason for not being able to comment further.

Red Lake Tribal Council response

What they're saying:

The Red Lake Tribal Council released a statement that said, in part, "The Red Lake Nation will continue to cooperate with the FBI and our Tribal law enforcement partners while protecting our sovereignty and ensuring the safety of our community, our employees and our people."

The council added there is no known threat to public safety and asked community members to "remain patient, respectful, and understanding while this investigation runs its course."