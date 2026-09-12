U of M police increase patrols in Dinkytown after shooting, stabbing

The Brief University of Minnesota police are stepping up patrols on campus and in Dinkytown after a shooting sent two men to the hospital. The shooting happened just 48 hours after an unrelated stabbing in the same area. The university is also reminding students about safety upgrades, including kiosks that connect to 911 and new electronic lockdown buttons on classroom doors.



University of Minnesota police are ramping up patrols on campus and in the surrounding Dinkytown neighborhood after a shooting last weekend sent two men to the hospital.

Shooting, stabbing prompt police response

What we know:

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, just 48 hours after an unrelated stabbing in the same area.

The increased patrols come as students are returning to campus for the fall semester.

"We live in Dinkytown, so we live literally right where it happened. I would say it feels relatively safe. We don't know what's going on unless we hear about it on the news," said Hailey Roob, a University of Minnesota sophomore. "It is something that's kind of alarming knowing that it's in our neighborhood."

What they're saying:

Students said the added police presence has been noticeable, especially on weekend nights.

"I do see them a lot – literally on every single corner on weekend nights," said Roob.

For some, seeing officers patrol even residential areas has been reassuring.

"The note that they're putting more police in Dinkytown, which makes you feel better because, like even at our house, we've noticed they like drive through our alley every night, which is nice to see," said Meredith Pegg, a University of Minnesota senior.

On Sunday, shortly after the shooting, University of Minnesota Police Chief Michael Davis sent an email to students, writing, in part: "Incidents like the one in Dinkytown last night, when a large crowd not associated with the university gathered and shots were fired, are deeply concerning. They can leave people feeling shaken or uncertain, particularly in a busy time of year, when many are returning to campus and becoming familiar with the surrounding neighborhoods. Please know that the University of Minnesota Police Department shares these concerns and is committed to supporting the safety and well-being of our campus community."

Safety upgrades and resources for students

What's next:

The university reminded students about a range of safety tools already in place or in the works. That includes kiosks across campus that connect directly to 911.

The university is also in the process of installing electronic lockdown buttons on classroom doors.

"It's kind of like a little bit scary walking back at night, but otherwise, like during the day and everything, I feel like it's usually fine," said Anna Kugler, a University of Minnesota junior.

Police also reminded students that they can call for a ride around campus at any time or request a security escort.