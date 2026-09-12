PHOTOS: Tornado reported near Artichoke, MN
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A reported tornado was captured on camera near Artichoke, Minnesota, as severe weather was observed across the state.
READ MORE: Tornado observed in Stevens County, severe storm warning until late Friday
Storm photos
Local perspective:
Photos taken by Minneapolis storm spotter Alex Mohinani show what he says is a tornado and a mesocyclone.
Image taken by Alex Mohinani shows severe weather near Artichoke, Minnesota. (Supplied)
Image taken by Alex Mohinani shows severe weather near Artichoke, Minnesota. (Supplied)
Image taken by Alex Mohinani shows severe weather near Artichoke, Minnesota.
What they're saying:
Reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the tornado reportedly touched down about seven miles northeast of Artichoke.
Mohinani says he took the photos around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and photos taken by Minneapolis storm spotter Alex Mohinani.