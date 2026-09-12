PHOTOS: Tornado reported near Artichoke, MN

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The Brief A tornado reportedly touched down near Artichoke, Minnesota, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Photos taken by Minneapolis-based storm spotter Alexander Mohinani shows a twister and what he says is a mesocyclone. Other severe weather was reported in different parts of Minnesota, with parts of Cass County and Rock County under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Friday.



A reported tornado was captured on camera near Artichoke, Minnesota, as severe weather was observed across the state.

READ MORE: Tornado observed in Stevens County, severe storm warning until late Friday

Storm photos

Local perspective:

Photos taken by Minneapolis storm spotter Alex Mohinani show what he says is a tornado and a mesocyclone.

Image taken by Alex Mohinani shows severe weather near Artichoke, Minnesota. (Supplied)

Image taken by Alex Mohinani shows severe weather near Artichoke, Minnesota. (Supplied)

Image taken by Alex Mohinani shows severe weather near Artichoke, Minnesota.

What they're saying:

Reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the tornado reportedly touched down about seven miles northeast of Artichoke.

Mohinani says he took the photos around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.