Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to this weekend (Sept. 11-13)

From the St. Paul’s Oktoberfest to classic cars and the 55th annual Renaissance Festival in full swing again, there are plenty of things to do across Minnesota this weekend.

Defeat of Jesse James Days

Sept. 9 – 13

Various locations throughout Northfield; More information here

Free, with food and drink available for purchase

Do you know what happened on Sept. 7, 1876? This annual festival began in 1948 as the "Fall Festival" and is organized and managed by a true all-volunteer organization. Thousands of visitors witness reenactments of the infamous robbery, when eight bandits rode into Northfield intent on robbing the First National Bank, but were thwarted by locals who wouldn’t let it happen – staged on Division Street, outside the very bank where it occurred. Other activities during the festival include a championship rodeo, carnival, car show, parade, horseshoe hunt, arts and crafts expositions and musical performances.

Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster

Nicollet Commons Park, Burnsville

Various times: 5 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Free; more information here

The annual family-friendly festival aims to celebrate community, culture, and hometown tradition, featuring live music, a fire truck for kids, community parade, carnival rides and multicultural entertainment, a medallion hunt and more – all capped off with a fireworks display in the heart of Burnsville.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Aug 22 – Oct 4; 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Shakopee, Minnesota

Tickets required, varying rates; More information here

A favorite among many medieval Minnesotans, the annual festival offers a step back into a 16th-century European village. Explore 16 stages of live entertainment, a festival marketplace, and interact with a wide range of characters modeled for the time period roaming the village streets.

Classic Car Nights at Burlington Station

Sept. 11; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Burlington Station, 1319 Highway 61; Two Harbors

Free; More information here

The last of four events this season, "rev up" to check out vintage rides full of nostalgia, surrounded by small-town charm.

Freedom Fest

Sept. 11; 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

United Heroes League, 2800 Ravenna Trail, Hastings

Tickets required; More information here

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the second annual festival will feature a day of live music, food and community that celebrates support for military families.

St. Paul Oktoberfest

Sept. 11 (4 p.m. – 10 p.m.); Sept. 12 (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Avenue, St. Paul

Admission is free, 21+ wristbands are $10; More information here

An annual tradition each fall, enjoy authentic bratwurst and other German favorites, raise a stein of crisp German beer, dance to lively polka bands and experience cultural performances throughout the weekend.