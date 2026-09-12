Motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near Two Harbors leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
TWO HARBORS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead in northern Minnesota after a collision involving multiple motorcycles on Highway 61 along Minnesota’s North Shore.
North Shore motorcycle crash
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:27 p.m. a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on Highway 61 near milepost 31, roughly 3 miles north of Two Harbors when, after exiting the Silver Creek Tunnel, multiple motorcycles crashed.
During the collision, several motorcycles then entered the southbound lane, crashing into a vehicle traveling southbound.
Dig deeper:
As a result of the incident, multiple people were injured, with one being fatal.
The state patrol says conditions were dry at the time the crash occurred.
What's next:
The state patrol has not yet released the identity of the deceased, but will do so pending notification of family.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.