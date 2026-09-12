Motorcycle crash on Highway 61 near Two Harbors leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

The Brief A collision involving multiple motorcycles and one vehicle left on Highway 61 just north of Two Harbors left one person dead and multiple injured on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say conditions were dry at the time the crash occurred. The identity of the deceased has not yet been provided.



One person is dead in northern Minnesota after a collision involving multiple motorcycles on Highway 61 along Minnesota’s North Shore.

North Shore motorcycle crash

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 12:27 p.m. a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on Highway 61 near milepost 31, roughly 3 miles north of Two Harbors when, after exiting the Silver Creek Tunnel, multiple motorcycles crashed.

During the collision, several motorcycles then entered the southbound lane, crashing into a vehicle traveling southbound.

Dig deeper:

As a result of the incident, multiple people were injured, with one being fatal.

The state patrol says conditions were dry at the time the crash occurred.

What's next:

The state patrol has not yet released the identity of the deceased, but will do so pending notification of family.