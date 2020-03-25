FedEx worker shares thoughtful care package left for delivery drivers

article

A FedEx delivery worker posted a photo on Instagram of a care package left for couriers on a front porch in Glendale, Ariz.

The box, which was made out to UPS, FedEx, USPS and Amazon delivery drivers, contained toilet paper, water bottles, Gatorade and cans of soup. A side note mentioned that everything was sanitized.

The homeowner wrote on the box, "Thank you for being committed to the human race, we are depending on you! Take anything you want! Spread love! Stronger TOGETHER."

Tadashi Andrews of Buckeye wanted to share the photo in the hope of inspiring other people to spread love and to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

On his Instagram post, it reads, "So. I'm a FedEx Express Courier. I deliver to so many types of places everyday. Businesses, houses, apartments, hospitals, you name it, I'll deliver. This house I just left had this box on the porch. So thoughtful. So caring. In a time when people are panicking an hoarding everything for no really good reason, these people are willingly giving it away. We need waaaaay more of this. Please, if you see this, share it. Everyone needs to see this.... PS, I didn't need anything, so I didn't take anything. That's how we also need to be."

Andrews told FOX 10 that he didn't take anything because he didn't need anything. He wishes more people had this mentality.

He also wanted to highlight that "there are people out there that are caring for us that are moving commerce and trying to keep normalcy in our day to day lives."